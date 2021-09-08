checkAd

Docebo Announces Inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, is pleased to announce that its common shares will be added by Dow Jones Canadian Index Services to the S&P/TSX Composite Index effective September 20, 2021, prior to the open of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).

“We are very proud and honored to be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index, the principal benchmark measure for the Canadian markets consisting of its largest and most respected public companies,” said Claudio Erba, CEO. “This is another great milestone for Docebo, reflecting the continued growth and progress that has been achieved in a relatively short period of time from our TSX IPO in October 2019 and our US IPO on Nasdaq in December 2020. I want to congratulate and thank our global team as we continue our journey to redefine how enterprises around the world deliver learning experiences to employees, customers and partners through technology.”

The S&P/TSX Composite is the headline index for the Canadian equity market. It is the broadest in the S&P/TSX family and is the basis for multiple sub-indices including but not limited to equity indices, Income Trust Indices, Capped Indices, GICS Indices and market cap based indices. The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) serves as the distributor of both real-time and historical data for this index.

About Docebo
 Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo's multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

