Docebo Announces Inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, is pleased to announce that its common shares will be added by Dow Jones Canadian Index Services to the S&P/TSX Composite Index effective September 20, 2021, prior to the open of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).

“We are very proud and honored to be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index, the principal benchmark measure for the Canadian markets consisting of its largest and most respected public companies,” said Claudio Erba, CEO. “This is another great milestone for Docebo, reflecting the continued growth and progress that has been achieved in a relatively short period of time from our TSX IPO in October 2019 and our US IPO on Nasdaq in December 2020. I want to congratulate and thank our global team as we continue our journey to redefine how enterprises around the world deliver learning experiences to employees, customers and partners through technology.”