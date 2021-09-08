CytRx to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) (“CytRx” or the “Company”), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today announced that Steven A. Kriegsman, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, which is taking place virtually September 13-15, 2021.
Mr. Kriegsman's presentation will focus on CytRx’s high-potential pipeline and assets, including its licensing agreements with ImmunityBio, Inc. and Orphazyme A/S. The presentation will also discuss the Company’s assessment of its Centurion BioPharma subsidiary and its LADR Platform, which aims to concentrate ultra-high-potency drugs in solid tumors and minimize systemic toxicity. In addition to the LADR Platform, the technology includes the ACDx diagnostic, which was developed to allow oncologists to determine which patients can benefit from the ultra-high-potency drugs.
The virtual presentation will be available for on-demand access at this link and on CytRx's website under the News & Events section beginning the week of September 13th.
About CytRx Corporation
CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) is a biopharmaceutical company with expertise in discovering and developing new therapeutics principally to treat patients with cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. CytRx’s most recent advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin, is an improved version of the widely used anti-cancer drug doxorubicin and has been out-licensed to ImmunityBio, Inc. In addition, CytRx’s drug candidate, arimoclomol, was sold to Orphazyme A/S in exchange for milestone payments and royalties. Orphazyme is developing arimoclomol in two indications, including Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), and Gaucher disease. CytRx Corporation’s website is www.cytrx.com.
