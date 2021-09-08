CytRx to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) (“CytRx” or the “Company”), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today announced that Steven A. Kriegsman, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, which is taking place virtually September 13-15, 2021.

Mr. Kriegsman's presentation will focus on CytRx’s high-potential pipeline and assets, including its licensing agreements with ImmunityBio, Inc. and Orphazyme A/S. The presentation will also discuss the Company’s assessment of its Centurion BioPharma subsidiary and its LADR Platform, which aims to concentrate ultra-high-potency drugs in solid tumors and minimize systemic toxicity. In addition to the LADR Platform, the technology includes the ACDx diagnostic, which was developed to allow oncologists to determine which patients can benefit from the ultra-high-potency drugs.