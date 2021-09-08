At both events, Doma’s CEO Max Simkoff will participate in a fireside chat discussion, in addition to hosting 1x1 meetings with investors.

Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, announced that it will meet with institutional investors at the D.A. Davidson 20 th Annual Software and Internet Conference, and the JMP Securities Fintech Forum: Artificial Intelligence.

Full session details for the conference appearances are as follows:

D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021 Time: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time for Fireside Chat Discussion Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco56/doma/1893318

JMP Securities Fintech Forum: Artificial Intelligence Date: Friday, September 10, 2021 Time: 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time for Fireside Chat Discussion Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp50/register.aspx?conf=jmp50&page=doma&a ...

Following the live events, these sessions will be available via archived webcast and on the “Events” section of Doma’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://investor.doma.com/.

About Doma

Doma is architecting the future of real estate transactions. The company uses machine intelligence and its patented technology solutions to transform residential real estate, making closings instant and affordable. Doma and its family of brands – States Title, North American Title Company (NATC) and North American Title Insurance Company (NATIC) – offer solutions for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals that make closings vastly more simple and efficient, reducing cost and increasing customer satisfaction. Doma’s clients include some of the largest bank and non-bank lenders in the United States. To learn more visit doma.com.

