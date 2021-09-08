Equillium to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 13 – 15, 2021. The virtual on-demand presentation will be available as of Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 am ET.
Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer, and Dolca Thomas M.D., Equillium’s executive vice president of research and development and chief medical officer, will provide a high-level overview of itolizumab’s mechanism of action and review each of the ongoing clinical programs. The presentation will focus on topline data from the company’s Phase 1b EQUATE study in acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) and recent regulatory feedback leading directly to a pivotal Phase 3 study in aGVHD, to be initiated before the end of 2021. Mr. Steel and Dr. Thomas will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.
The webcast will be available for 90 days under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.equilliumbio.com/events-and-presentations.
About Equillium
Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD), lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.
For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005387/en/
