Resilience to Manufacture mRNA for Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, Resilience will produce mRNA for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at its facility in Mississauga, Ontario in Canada, for distribution worldwide.

“Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has saved countless lives, and we’re excited to manufacture mRNA for this important vaccine,” said Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D, Chief Executive Officer of Resilience. “This collaboration has the potential to ensure more people are protected around the world from the deadly COVID-19 virus.”

Separately, Moderna recently announced a collaboration to bring mRNA manufacturing to Canada through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Canada to build a state-of-the-art messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine manufacturing facility in the country including access to Moderna’s mRNA development engine. The goals of this MoU are to build the foundation to support Canada with direct access to rapid pandemic response capabilities and to provide access to Moderna’s vaccines in development for respiratory viruses.

About Resilience

Resilience is a manufacturing and technology company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines and protecting biopharmaceutical supply chains against disruption. Founded in 2020, the company is building a sustainable network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions with the aim to ensure the medicines of today and tomorrow can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. Resilience seeks to offer the highest quality and regulatory capabilities, and flexible and adaptive facilities to serve partners of all sizes. By continuously advancing the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development, Resilience aims to free partners to focus on the discoveries that improve patients’ lives.

For more information, visit www.Resilience.com.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across six modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale and at unprecedented speed.