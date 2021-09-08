checkAd

Kitron Changes to management team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 14:13  |  24   |   |   

(2021-09-08) Kristoffer Asklöv has joined Kitron as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Asklöv has more than 20 years of experience from electronics production, with companies such as Partnertech and Toyota. Most recently he was Vice President, Business Development & Central European sales at the Finnish EMS company Scanfil. 

“I really look forward to getting to know Kitron even better. I’ve obviously followed the company from the outside, and I’m impressed by the growth and development. This is a good time for the EMS industry in general, but I do believe that Kitron as an individual company has also positioned itself very well, fast on its feet and close to the customers,” Mr. Asklöv said. 

Kitron President and CEO Peter Nilsson has previously worked with Mr. Asklöv at Partnertech, and he is looking forward to joining forces again:

"Kristoffer will be an excellent addition to the Kitron management team. He has a broad understanding of our industry, both the technical and the commercial side, and I know he will bring a wealth of knowledge, enthusiasm and drive to Kitron," said Mr. Nilsson.

Mr. Asklöv will take over the responsibilities until now held by Israel Losada Salvador, who has resigned to join solar energy company Norsun as CEO. He will stay on in a transition role until the end of September.

"I would like to thank Israel for a tremendous job since joining Kitron eight years ago. He has played a key role in transitioning the company to where it is today, a well-run and profitable company with exciting growth opportunities, not least associated with the megatrend of electrification. We wish him the best of luck as he continues to explore this area in his new role," said Mr. Nilsson

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 4.0 billion in 2020 and has about 1 800 employees. www.kitron.com






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kitron Changes to management team (2021-09-08) Kristoffer Asklöv has joined Kitron as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Asklöv has more than 20 years of experience from electronics production, with companies such as Partnertech and Toyota. Most recently he was Vice President, Business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Ecommerce and Package Handling Companies Leverage Berkshire Grey AI-enabled Robotic Solutions to ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Investor Day 2021: SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its ...
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
Del Taco Group Expands Florida Development Agreement After Successful First Opening
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...