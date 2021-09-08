Dragoneer Investment Group Announces Secondary Block Purchase of $300 Million in Jamf Common Stock from Vista Equity Partners

Dragoneer Investment Group (“Dragoneer”), a leading growth-oriented public and private investor, today announced it has executed a privately placed secondary block trade with Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses and the principal shareholder of Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), through which Dragoneer has acquired $300 million of Jamf common stock from Vista at an average price of $33.50 per share. The $33.50 price per share is reflective of Jamf’s 30-day volume weighted stock price as of September 3, 2021, the day of transaction signing. The trade follows a confidential review of information regarding Jamf’s operations and performance by the Dragoneer team and reflects Dragoneer’s confidence in Jamf’s long-term outlook.

Jamf is the leading Apple Enterprise Management platform globally with greater than 53,000 customers using Jamf to deploy and secure over 23 million Apple devices as of June 30, 2021. The company offers cloud-based solutions to remotely connect, manage, and protect Apple users, devices, and services. Jamf’s platform is designed to improve security and lower support cost while delivering users a consumer-simple experience with enterprise-deployed Apple Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple TVs.

“The presence of Apple’s products in the public and private sectors is continuing to grow at a rapid rate, and as the clear market leader in enterprise management software for Apple products, Jamf is very well positioned to capitalize on this long-term trend,” said Marc Stad, Founder and Managing Partner of Dragoneer Investment Group. “We came away from our diligence process, including a review of Jamf’s recent Wandera acquisition, more impressed than ever with the company’s execution, team and strategic vision. While consistently delivering excellent results during changing market conditions, Jamf has greatly expanded its product set and grown its partnerships with the world’s leading organizations – and we are confident that they will continue to take advantage of the significant market opportunity in front of them.”

“We are glad to be partnering with the Vista team,” Stad said. “We admire the work they have done in supporting Jamf’s growth and innovation.”

The transaction will see Dragoneer’s ownership stake in Jamf increase from 9.5% to 17%, marking the continued strengthening of Dragoneer’s ongoing relationship with the company. The trade builds upon Dragoneer’s anchoring of the Jamf IPO in July 2020 and subsequent marketed secondaries, and is consistent with Dragoneer’s prior strategic investments in other market-defining high-growth public SaaS companies. Dragoneer often backs public companies over many years in a variety of creative ways.