ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation

The CIR rate that an eligible French customer purchasing services from IPA Europe may receive varies depending on the amount invested:

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the “Company” or “IPA”) (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSX VENTURE: IPA) a leader in full-service, therapeutic antibody discovery and development, announced today that its site in Oss, the Netherlands, which is part of the Company’s subsidiary, IPA Europe, has been granted a three-year approval for the “Crédit d'Impôt Recherche” (CIR) from the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research. CIR is a French R&D tax credit initiative which will provide tax credits to eligible French companies when they engage IPA Europe, Oss, in qualified research and development activities.

30% for eligible R&D expenses up to €100 million of R&D activities, 5% above that amount

20% for eligible innovation expenditure (for SMEs only) of up to €400,000

An Added Benefit to the Full-Service Advantage of IPA

Dr Stefan Lang, Chief Business Officer of IPA, commented: “We are pleased to offer this accreditation to eligible French companies who engage with IPA in Oss in fundamental and applied research and experimental development activities. IPA is privileged to be able to pass this recognition of our role in research and innovation in scientific antibody discovery in Europe, onto existing and new French partners, in the form of tax relief.”

About CIR

For more information about the French CIR R&D tax credit initiative, go to:

https://www.impots.gouv.fr/portail/international-professionnel/tax-inc ...

https://www.enseignementsup-recherche.gouv.fr/cid114521/guide-du-credi ...

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

ImmunoPrecise is an innovation-driven technology platform company that supports its business partners in their quest to discover and develop novel antibodies against a broad range of classes of disease targets. The Company aims to transform the conventional multi-vendor antibody discovery model by providing a comprehensive suite of services tailored to optimize antibody genetic diversity and epitope coverage, to discover antibodies against rare and/or challenging epitopes. For further information, visit www.immunoprecise.com.