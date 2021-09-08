iSun Launches Residential and Commercial Expansion with Acquisition of SunCommon

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (the “Company”, or “iSun”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, and SolarCommunities Inc (“SunCommon”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which a subsidiary of iSun will acquire SunCommon, in a combination of cash and shares of Common Stock.

Creates a regional full-service solar installation leader servicing the residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale markets including solar electric vehicle charging.

Positions combined company to effectively capitalize on emerging opportunities in the residential and small commercial landscape.

Leverages brand and marketing expertise of SunCommon to effectively grow presence and message in new regional markets.

Transaction consideration includes $24,034,621 in cash and $15,965,379 in stock; provides $2.5 million of the consideration directly to SunCommon employees, establishes a stock ownership plan for all iSun employees, and a $1.5 million working capital infusion.

Anticipated to be accretive to iSun by doubling projected revenue for 2021.

Alignment of software, shared services and vendor base will enable synergies with expected $1.25 million in savings in year-1 and provide opportunities to reduce customer acquisition costs across all business segments.

The transaction executes phase one of iSun’s recently announced East Coast residential strategy and builds on iSun’s commercial, industrial and utility-scale presence in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina. The acquisition furthers iSun’s ability to both drive the transition from dirty to clean energy and capitalize on the increasing focus on the climate crisis. The combined organization generated net revenues of approximately $51.4 and $70.0 million in calendar years 2020 and 2019, respectively. SunCommon’s positive EBITDA will be immediately accretive to earnings. Management estimates year-1 SG&A synergies to be approximately $1.25 million related to integration of backend software and implementation of a shared services platform consisting of administrative related functions (finance, IT, software), while the differing revenue cycles of the two business will improve cash-flow.