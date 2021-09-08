FEMSA’s Envoy Solutions to acquire Penn Jersey Paper Co., further expanding its footprint in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States

MONTERREY, Mexico, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today that Envoy Solutions, FEMSA’s specialized distribution subsidiary in the United States, reached an agreement to acquire Penn Jersey Paper Co. (“PJP”), an independent specialized distribution company based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. PJP fits well with FEMSA’s distribution footprint along the East Coast, expanding its coverage to include the Philadelphia metro area and New York City. This transaction represents another important step in FEMSA’s strategic path to build a leading national distribution platform in the United States. Revenues of the acquired business for the last twelve months as of June 2021, were over US$ 200 million.

BDO USA LLP acted as financial and tax advisor, and Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP acted as external legal counsel for FEMSA in connection with this transaction. Stifel Financial Corp. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Penn Jersey Paper Co.

About FEMSA

FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities, and a Fuel Division, which operates the OXXO Gas chain of retail service stations. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, as the second largest shareholder of Heineken, one of the world’s leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. FEMSA also participates in the logistics and distribution industry through its Strategic Business Unit, which additionally provides point-of-sale refrigeration and plastic solutions to its business units and third-party clients. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 320,000 employees in 13 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.

CONTACT: Media Contact (52) 555-249-6843 comunicacion@femsa.com.mx www.femsa.com Investor Contact (52) 818-328-6167 investor@femsa.com.mx www.femsa.com/inversionista