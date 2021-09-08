World Class Provides Pineapple Express Delivery Revenue Update

~ Pineapple Express Delivery's revenue total $6,130,375 January - July 2021VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) ("Company" or "World-Class"), is pleased to provide an update …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE: PUMP )(FRA: WCF )(OTCQB: WCEXF ) (" Company " or " World-Class "), is pleased to provide an update on Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. (" Pineapple Express Delivery " or " PED "), a company in which World-Class has a controlling interest. PED is a leading logistics technology company offering compliant and secure delivery of controlled substances and regulated products, including medical and recreational cannabis delivery in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan.

The following PED revenues comprise of delivery services of medical and recreational cannabis within Ontario and Manitoba to various Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business licensed producer companies and liquor deliveries in Saskatchewan:

Revenue from January to July 2021 totaled $6,130,375.

Total revenue for May-July 2021 totaled $2,568,486 (unaudited) (February-April 2021 - $2,636,478 - audited) with gross margin for May-July 2021 of 23% (unaudited) (February-April 2021 - 24% - audited).

During the period May-July 2021, the number of deliveries was 157,365 compared to 184,498 February-April 2021. This is due to the (normal) yearly dip in summer deliveries.

During the period on Monday July 5, 2021, PED reached a key milestone, completing 1-Million deliveries.

PED continues to expand its technology footprint through a previously announced collaboration with Clearleaf Inc. (operating as "Buddi") as well a licensing agreement to provide software and support services to an arm's length party, which brings in approximately $10,000 -$12,000 monthly (unaudited). From January to July 2021, PED received approximately $86,913 in revenue from these operations.

"World-Class is pleased with PED's financial results of $6.1M from January-July 2021 and again wishes to congratulate PED for reaching its 1M delivery milestone during this period," said Rosy Mondin, CEO of World Class. "PED continues to successfully expand and rollout their technology with cannabis retailers in Canada, allowing these retailers to meet their delivery demands and provide an exceptional delivery experience. World-Class is proud to have Pineapple Express as part of our portfolio, providing a platform that many Canadians rely upon for receiving their regulated product orders as quickly, safely and as easily as they can obtain any other product in Canada."