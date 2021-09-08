checkAd

Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.09.2021   

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market by Application (Powertrain, Exterior, Interior), Resin Type, Substrate, Form (Liquid, Film & Tape), Vehicle Type (Electric Car, Electric Bus, Electric Bike, Electric Truck), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is estimated to be USD 0.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 44.7% between 2021 and 2026.

The rising trade war tensions between the US and China and low labor costs in China have forced various end-users of adhesives to relocate and establish their manufacturing base in the ASEAN countries. This relocation is expected to increase the demand for adhesives in the ASEAN countries. India offers low-cost labor, which can provide significant investment opportunities for companies. Government initiatives such as "Make in India" and the proposed scheme on entrepreneurship development by the government may open up additional opportunities in the industrial and infrastructure construction segments. All these factors are expected to drive the market in APAC.

By application, Exterior account for the largest share in the EV Adhesives Market

The rising production and sale of electric cars have increased the demand for batteries, electric motors, doors, instrument cluster, infotainment system, seats, various panels, and charging sockets. Batteries are the most important components of electric cars as they provide power to the car. The battery of the car is heavier than the other parts. In order to counter the weight of batteries and reduce the overall weight of electric cars, lightweight materials are used in electric car applications. In the electric vehicle industry, adhesives are used in place of welds, screws, rivets, gaskets, and fasteners, which allows automakers to make the vehicle lightweight. One of the concerns in electric vehicles is range. Automakers are addressing this issue by increasing the battery capacity of the vehicle.

