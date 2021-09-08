checkAd

NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, announced today that the Company plans to participate in the following upcoming investor events:

Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Conference: Lake Street’s 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference
Location: Virtual
Participation: 1x1s Only
NETSCOUT Executives: Jean Bua, EVP and CFO
Darren Anstee, Security CTO
Vikram Saksena, Office of the CTO
Tony Piazza, Vice President of Corporate Finance

Date: Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Conference: Jefferies Software Conference
Location: Virtual
Participation: 1x1s Only
NETSCOUT Executives: Jean Bua, EVP and CFO
Dr. Vikram Saksena, Office of the CTO
Tony Piazza, Vice President of Corporate Finance

Disclaimer

