Murphy USA Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) today announced participation in upcoming investor conferences.
Andrew Clyde, President and CEO, will participate in a “fireside chat” format presentation at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Friday September 10, 2021, at 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The live audio webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website at https://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com.
The company will also be participating in investor meetings at the Raymond James 2021 Consumer Conference on Tuesday September 14, 2021.
About Murphy USA
Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,650 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated two million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stores in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's stores are located in close proximity to Walmart Supercenters. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 322 among Fortune 500 companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005178/en/Murphy USA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare