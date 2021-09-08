Murphy USA Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) today announced participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Andrew Clyde, President and CEO, will participate in a “fireside chat” format presentation at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Friday September 10, 2021, at 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The live audio webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website at https://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com.

The company will also be participating in investor meetings at the Raymond James 2021 Consumer Conference on Tuesday September 14, 2021.