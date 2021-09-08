checkAd

Casey’s Launches Breakfast Lineup Featuring Delicious, Made-From-Scratch Dough

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

As consumers return to their fall routines, Casey’s is introducing its new breakfast lineup. Guests can now start their day with the Signature Handheld, a handmade, perfectly portable breakfast option that starts with Casey’s delicious, made-from-scratch dough along with an all-new Loaded Breakfast Burrito and Loaded Breakfast Bowl to complete the menu.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005217/en/

Casey’s is introducing its new breakfast lineup. Guests can now start their day with the Signature Handheld, a handmade, perfectly portable breakfast option that starts with Casey’s delicious, made-from-scratch dough along with an all-new Loaded Breakfast Burrito and Loaded Breakfast Bowl to complete the menu. (Photo: Business Wire)

This first-ever handmade breakfast lineup paired with new, fresh-brewed, bean-to-cup coffee will provide guests with a fast, easy and delicious breakfast of their choice, joining forces with Casey’s iconic breakfast pizza.

Over 70% of Americans agree breakfast is the most important meal of the day, according to a recent survey commissioned by Casey’s. However, few spend much time preparing it thanks to school drop-offs or long work commutes. Nearly three-quarters of Americans whip up their breakfast in a matter of minutes, making quick and convenient solutions a key for many morning routines.

“Casey’s has always set an early morning alarm to start the coffee and roll out our made-from-scratch dough. Now we’re serving new and improved breakfast items and bean-to-cup coffee that will ‘wow’ our regular guests and attract new ones,” said Tom Brennan, Chief Merchandising Officer. “Anyone looking for a fast, easy and delicious breakfast can find that at Casey’s. We’re here to make mornings even better as our guests return to school, work and other routines.”

Casey’s first-ever, all-new breakfast lineup features:

  • Signature Handheld that starts with Casey’s made-from-scratch dough, wraps it around warm eggs, savory sausage or bacon, and two types of cheese then is baked fresh in our kitchens to create a hearty, perfectly portable breakfast option.
  • Loaded Breakfast Burrito that is packed with warm eggs, shredded potatoes, savory bacon and sausage crumbles topped with gooey melted cheese and rolled up in a soft flour tortilla.
  • Loaded Breakfast Bowl that brings egg, bacon, sausage, shredded potatoes, and cheese together in a bowl that’s packed with energy for the day.
  • Bean-to-cup coffee that brews a fresh, hot cup of coffee, grinding beans instantly with six different flavors. The on-demand brewing process promises a fresh-brewed cup every time. ​

“Our goal with the new lineup is to make our guests days better with fresh coffee and a warm, delicious breakfast that fits easily into their morning routine,” said Michelle Wickham, Vice President of Prepared Food at Casey’s. “Our signature handheld is hearty, cheesy and portable. It’s so special we had trouble coming up with a name for it, so maybe our guests can help. And, I have to say, the loaded burrito and loaded bowl are packed with flavor and very satisfying which is what our guests want.”

Disclaimer

