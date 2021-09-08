Helios Technologies to Webcast Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference
Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tricia Fulton, Chief Financial Officer and Tania Almond, Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Risk Management, will conduct a Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference on September 15, 2021.
Helios Technologies’ session will begin at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company website at https://ir.heliostechnologies.com/ir-calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event by using the same link.
About Helios Technologies
Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005223/en/
