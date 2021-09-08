Helios Technologies to Webcast Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference

Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tricia Fulton, Chief Financial Officer and Tania Almond, Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Risk Management, will conduct a Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference on September 15, 2021.

Helios Technologies’ session will begin at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company website at https://ir.heliostechnologies.com/ir-calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event by using the same link.