Netcapital Inc. to Highlight its Fintech Solutions for Private Companies and Investors at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Netcapital Inc. (OTCQX: NCPL), a digital private markets ecosystem, announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13-15, 2021.

Netcapital’s presentation video will be available for viewing on demand starting at 7:00 am ET on Monday, September 13th, and management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors upon request. Investors may register for the conference at the event website. The live and archived webcast will be available for 90 days after the event.

Jason Frishman, Chief Executive Officer of Netcapital Funding Portal Inc., will update investors on the Company’s recent financial performance and the performance of its portfolio companies. Mr. Frishman will also discuss Netcapital funding portfolio activity, including the tripling of its market share in the last 12 months.

About Netcapital Inc.:

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

