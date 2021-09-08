Netcapital Inc. to Highlight its Fintech Solutions for Private Companies and Investors at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Netcapital’s presentation video will be available for viewing on demand starting at 7:00 am ET on Monday, September 13 th , and management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors upon request. Investors may register for the conference at the event website . The live and archived webcast will be available for 90 days after the event.

Jason Frishman, Chief Executive Officer of Netcapital Funding Portal Inc., will update investors on the Company’s recent financial performance and the performance of its portfolio companies. Mr. Frishman will also discuss Netcapital funding portfolio activity, including the tripling of its market share in the last 12 months.

About Netcapital Inc.:

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements.

