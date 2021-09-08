SmartRent to Participate in Zelman & Associates Spotlight Call

checkAd

SmartRent.com, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) ("SmartRent" or “the Company”) a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders and residents, today announced that Lucas Haldeman, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a spotlight call hosted by Zelman & Associates’ Ivy Zelman on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent (NYSE: SMRT) is an enterprise smart home and smart building technology platform for property owners, managers and residents. The SmartRent solution is designed to provide property managers with seamless visibility and control over all their assets while delivering cost savings and additional revenue opportunities through all-in-one home control offerings for residents. For more information please visit smartrent.com.

