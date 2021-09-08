Soaring Eagle Announces Achievement of Quorum to Pass Proposed Business Combination with Ginkgo, Proxies Received Indicate Overwhelming Support for All Proposals

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (the “Company” or “Soaring Eagle”) (Nasdaq: SRNGU, SRNG, SRNGW) announced today that it had achieved a quorum for the extraordinary general meeting of the Company’s shareholders to be held on September 14, 2021 (the “Special Meeting”) in connection with its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. (“Ginkgo”) and that the shareholders who have submitted proxies to date on the proposals included in the Company’s proxy statement for the Special Meeting have overwhelmingly voted in support of the Business Combination and all other proposals to be voted on at the Special Meeting. Accordingly, it is anticipated that the Business Combination and the other proposals will be approved at the Special Meeting. Shareholders may change or revoke their proxies before or at the Special Meeting.

Assuming such approval and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the other customary closing conditions, Soaring Eagle anticipates completing its domestication to Delaware on September 15, 2021 and closing the Business Combination on September 16, 2021. In connection with the closing of the Business Combination, the Company will change its name to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. and the combined company’s shares of Class A common stock and public warrants are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on September 17, 2021 under the ticker symbols “DNA” and “DNA.WS,” respectively.