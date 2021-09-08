checkAd

Soaring Eagle Announces Achievement of Quorum to Pass Proposed Business Combination with Ginkgo, Proxies Received Indicate Overwhelming Support for All Proposals

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (the “Company” or “Soaring Eagle”) (Nasdaq: SRNGU, SRNG, SRNGW) announced today that it had achieved a quorum for the extraordinary general meeting of the Company’s shareholders to be held on September 14, 2021 (the “Special Meeting”) in connection with its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. (“Ginkgo”) and that the shareholders who have submitted proxies to date on the proposals included in the Company’s proxy statement for the Special Meeting have overwhelmingly voted in support of the Business Combination and all other proposals to be voted on at the Special Meeting. Accordingly, it is anticipated that the Business Combination and the other proposals will be approved at the Special Meeting. Shareholders may change or revoke their proxies before or at the Special Meeting.

Assuming such approval and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the other customary closing conditions, Soaring Eagle anticipates completing its domestication to Delaware on September 15, 2021 and closing the Business Combination on September 16, 2021. In connection with the closing of the Business Combination, the Company will change its name to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. and the combined company’s shares of Class A common stock and public warrants are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on September 17, 2021 under the ticker symbols “DNA” and “DNA.WS,” respectively.

If any Soaring Eagle shareholder has any questions, needs assistance in voting their shares or does not receive the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Business Combination, such shareholder should contact their broker or Morrow Sodali, Soaring Eagle’s proxy solicitor, at (800) 662-5200, or by email to SRNG.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company founded by Harry E. Sloan, Jeff Sagansky, and Eli Baker for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Ginkgo

Ginkgo is building a platform to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. In May 2021, Ginkgo announced a business combination with Soaring Eagle, which, if completed, will result in Ginkgo, through a parent entity, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., becoming a public company. The extraordinary general meeting of Soaring Eagle’s shareholders in connection with the transaction has been scheduled for September 14, 2021 and the transaction is expected to close shortly thereafter, subject to customary closing conditions. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com.

