Vivint Smart Home to Attend Deutsche Bank 2021 Virtual Technology Conference
Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced that it will host one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the Deutsche Bank 2021 Virtual Technology Conference. Details for the event can be found as follows:
Deutsche Bank 2021 Virtual Technology Conference
Date:Thursday, September 9, 2021
Time:1x1 and Group Meetings Throughout the Day
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves over 1.7 million customers. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.
