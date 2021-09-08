Simulations Plus to Participate in BofA Securities and Oppenheimer Investor Conferences
Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that chief executive officer Shawn O’Connor will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences:
- BofA Securities 2021 Tech Solutions for Drug Discovery Conference on Monday, September 20, 2021. The Company’s presentation will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The Company’s presentation will begin at 9:55 a.m. ET.
Mr. O’Connor will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day at both events. Live webcasts of the Company’s presentations, along with the accompanying slide presentations, will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website; the webcast replays will be available for 90 days. For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Simulations Plus, please contact Hayden IR at slp@haydenir.com.
About Simulations Plus, Inc.
Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With our subsidiaries Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | Read our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.
