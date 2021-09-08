Flora Growth Launches Cutting-Edge Global Cannabis Distribution Strategy, Implements Pharmaceutical Standards For Its Supply Chain

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce it has signed agreements with TruTrace Technologies, Inc. (CSE: TTT; OTCQB: TTTSF) (“TruTrace”) and Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA”) to launch a complete and differentiated global cannabis product validation and authentication platform for consumers, distributors, and government regulators. This initiative further demonstrates Flora’s commitment to operational excellence and transparency enabling immutable genome-to-sale supply chain validation for domestic and international trading partners and government regulators, as the Company seeks to establish a new global standard for cannabis distribution practices. The technology integration and build-out is well underway, with management anticipating its use for customers in the recently announced agreements to export cannabis products internationally to South Africa and Australia (see press releases dated July 26th and July 29th, respectively).

Flora will use TruTrace’s blockchain-based SaaS software to track inventory and product quality testing, including molecular tagging through Applied DNA’s CertainT platform to track the cannabis flower and derivatives originating from its Cosechemos cultivation and extraction facility. The implementation of these technologies will ensure the products exported out of Colombia and delivered to global customers are derived directly from Flora’s operations, substantially reducing any concerns over counterfeit or illicit market products. Flora anticipates using this technology will further differentiate its low-cost, organically produced cannabis flower and derivatives from competitors as they can rest assured regarding the immutable journey these products traversed.

“In today’s globalized market, supply chain provenance is becoming an increasingly important component for every major international CPG company. This is particularly true for the cannabis industry, where concerns over the sale and distribution of products from the illicit market persist for businesses,” commented Jason Warnock, Flora Growth’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Flora anticipates that the added assurance, efficiency, and transparency brought by these technologies will optimize our value proposition to customers, differentiate us from peers, and increase our sales opportunities.”