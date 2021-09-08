checkAd

Flora Growth Launches Cutting-Edge Global Cannabis Distribution Strategy, Implements Pharmaceutical Standards For Its Supply Chain

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce it has signed agreements with TruTrace Technologies, Inc. (CSE: TTT; OTCQB: TTTSF) (“TruTrace”) and Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA”) to launch a complete and differentiated global cannabis product validation and authentication platform for consumers, distributors, and government regulators. This initiative further demonstrates Flora’s commitment to operational excellence and transparency enabling immutable genome-to-sale supply chain validation for domestic and international trading partners and government regulators, as the Company seeks to establish a new global standard for cannabis distribution practices. The technology integration and build-out is well underway, with management anticipating its use for customers in the recently announced agreements to export cannabis products internationally to South Africa and Australia (see press releases dated July 26th and July 29th, respectively).

Flora will use TruTrace’s blockchain-based SaaS software to track inventory and product quality testing, including molecular tagging through Applied DNA’s CertainT platform to track the cannabis flower and derivatives originating from its Cosechemos cultivation and extraction facility. The implementation of these technologies will ensure the products exported out of Colombia and delivered to global customers are derived directly from Flora’s operations, substantially reducing any concerns over counterfeit or illicit market products. Flora anticipates using this technology will further differentiate its low-cost, organically produced cannabis flower and derivatives from competitors as they can rest assured regarding the immutable journey these products traversed.

“In today’s globalized market, supply chain provenance is becoming an increasingly important component for every major international CPG company. This is particularly true for the cannabis industry, where concerns over the sale and distribution of products from the illicit market persist for businesses,” commented Jason Warnock, Flora Growth’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Flora anticipates that the added assurance, efficiency, and transparency brought by these technologies will optimize our value proposition to customers, differentiate us from peers, and increase our sales opportunities.”

Seite 1 von 4


Flora Growth Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Keiner mit an Bord
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flora Growth Launches Cutting-Edge Global Cannabis Distribution Strategy, Implements Pharmaceutical Standards For Its Supply Chain Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce it has signed agreements with TruTrace Technologies, Inc. (CSE: TTT; …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Advent Technologies Projects White Dragon & Green HiPo (4.65GW Green Hydrogen & 400MW Fuel Cells), ...
AMC Theatres Sets a New Labor Day Weekend Admissions-Revenue Record, Thursday Through Sunday, on ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Applied DNA to Participate at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Flora Growth Receives 2021 Commercial Export Quota of 7,900kg of Psychoactive (THC) Cannabis Flower From Colombian Government
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Flora Lab Receives GMP Certification For Manufacturing Cosmetic Products Demonstrating Operational Excellence And Enabling Global Export Of Product Portfolio
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Applied DNA Awarded Suffolk County Community College COVID-19 Testing Contract
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Flora Growth Closes Investment in Hoshi, Provides Clear Expected Pathway To European Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Flora Growth Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Guidance for H2 Revenue Anticipated Between US$9-11M
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Flora Growth Signs Agreement To Acquire Industry-Leading Vessel Brand, Entering Luxury Cannabis Consumer Technology Segment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Applied DNA Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Flora Growth Corp. Applauds Nasdaq Board Diversity Initiative, Appoints Lead Scientific Advisor, Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, PhD to its Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Flora Growth Fulfills Initial Purchase Order of Appx. US$1.1M to Largest Colombian Food and Beverage Distributor
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten