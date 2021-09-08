CN Announces its Plan to Introduce Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for all Employees in Canada

CN is Committed to Protecting the Safety of its Employees, Customers and Neighbours

MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that vaccination against COVID-19 will be mandatory for all its employees in Canada as of November 1st, 2021. Safety being a core value at CN, this measure will contribute to protecting the health of its employees, customers and the communities in which it operates.



CN’s vaccination policy will apply to all employees and new hires in Canada, and its wholly owned subsidiaries. It will also apply to CN’s contractors, consultants, agents and suppliers and anyone who accesses CN’s Canadian properties. Requests for medical or religious exemptions will be considered by CN on an individual basis.