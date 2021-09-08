checkAd

Manhattan Associates Welcomes Ann Sung Ruckstuhl as Chief Marketing Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

ATLANTA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced the appointment of marketing veteran Ann Sung Ruckstuhl to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. A seasoned Fortune 500 executive and four-time chief marketing officer, Ruckstuhl will be responsible for developing and executing strategies that expand Manhattan’s position as a leading provider of supply chain and omnichannel solutions and drive its next phase of growth.

With over two decades of high tech marketing and product management leadership, Ruckstuhl is an established and decorated Silicon Valley executive who has built successful startups and transformed Fortune 500 companies - including eBay, Hewlett-Packard, LiveOps, SOASTA (acquired by Akamai), Sybase (acquired by SAP), Symantec, and Unisys.

“Ann is a supremely talented and accomplished marketing leader with a proven track record of delivering strategic marketing, communications, and go-to-market programs that have transformed business and generated billions in revenue,” said Eddie Capel, president and CEO of Manhattan Associates. “Her forward-thinking, growth-oriented approach make her the right person to take Manhattan’s marketing and branding to the next level.”

Ruckstuhl was most recently senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Unisys, where she rejuvenated and raised awareness of the company’s brand, and drove pipeline and revenue growth.

“Manhattan Associates delivers what the market critically needs right now – customer-centric omnichannel commerce made possible by a fast, agile, and flexible global supply chain,” said Ann Sung Ruckstuhl. “I couldn’t be more excited to join an established and well-respected industry leader with limitless opportunity and potential. I look forward to working with this wonderful team to further accelerate awareness and growth.”

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Press Contacts:
Rick Fernandez
Manhattan Associates
+1 678 597 6988
rfernandez@manh.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Manhattan Associates Welcomes Ann Sung Ruckstuhl as Chief Marketing Officer ATLANTA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced the appointment of marketing veteran Ann Sung Ruckstuhl to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. A seasoned Fortune …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Ecommerce and Package Handling Companies Leverage Berkshire Grey AI-enabled Robotic Solutions to ...
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Investor Day 2021: SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...