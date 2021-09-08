US Nuclear and Partners Shortlisted for Next Phase in ‘Charge On’ Electric Truck Innovation Challenge

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear (OTCQB: UCLE) and partners (Grapheton, Solar System Resources, and Four Point) were one of 21 (out of 350) companies that have been shortlisted for the next phase in the Charge On Innovation Challenge, which is a global competition under the patronage of 17 mining companies from around the world, including BHP, RioTinto, and Vale. The competition aims to electrify the largest trucks in the world, ultra-class mining trucks, to help reduce the consumption of diesel fuel and significantly cut harmful emissions. It has already attracted massive global attention, with more than 350 vendors registering their interest from 21 countries, and more than 80 applications submitted from the best engineering companies in the world.

Of the 80 applications submitted, 21 have been shortlisted to proceed to the next phase, which will comprise of a high-pressure pitch session followed by a deep dive into the innovative solutions. US Nuclear and partners are honored to be among the 21 companies selected, and even though they are a small team compared to some of the other competitors, they offer a unique and competitive solution based on organic vapor phase deposition and Grapheton’s novel supercapacitor technology.