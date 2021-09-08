checkAd

US Nuclear and Partners Shortlisted for Next Phase in ‘Charge On’ Electric Truck Innovation Challenge

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear (OTCQB: UCLE) and partners (Grapheton, Solar System Resources, and Four Point) were one of 21 (out of 350) companies that have been shortlisted for the next phase in the Charge On Innovation Challenge, which is a global competition under the patronage of 17 mining companies from around the world, including BHP, RioTinto, and Vale.  The competition aims to electrify the largest trucks in the world, ultra-class mining trucks, to help reduce the consumption of diesel fuel and significantly cut harmful emissions.  It has already attracted massive global attention, with more than 350 vendors registering their interest from 21 countries, and more than 80 applications submitted from the best engineering companies in the world. 

Of the 80 applications submitted, 21 have been shortlisted to proceed to the next phase, which will comprise of a high-pressure pitch session followed by a deep dive into the innovative solutions.  US Nuclear and partners are honored to be among the 21 companies selected, and even though they are a small team compared to some of the other competitors, they offer a unique and competitive solution based on organic vapor phase deposition and Grapheton’s novel supercapacitor technology. 

A full list of the shortlisted companies:

3ME Technology, ABB, Altreonic-Kurt.energy, Ampcontrol / Tritium, Australian Turntables, BluVein, DB Engineering & Consulting with Echion Technologies, Farmboro Consulting, Hitachi Group, Infosys, Inverted Power Pty Ltd, IT & ES Industries, L&T Technology Services, Midwest Energy, Mitsui & Co. with Forsee Power and AVL, Saft, Shell Consortium, Siemens, Solar System Resources Corporation (including US Nuclear, Grapheton, and Four Point), Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Group, *one company declined to be named

Sponsors:

BHP
RioTinto
Vale
Antofagasta Minerals, Barrick, Boliden, Citic Pacific Mining, Codelco, Evolution Mining, Freeport McMoRan, Gold Fields, Harmony, Minerals Resources, Newcrest Mining Limited, Oz Minerals, Roy Hill, South32, Syncrude, Teck, Thiess, Yancoal

Safe Harbor Act
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

US Nuclear and Partners Shortlisted for Next Phase in ‘Charge On’ Electric Truck Innovation Challenge Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - US Nuclear (OTCQB: UCLE) and partners (Grapheton, Solar System Resources, and Four Point) were one of 21 (out of 350) companies that have been shortlisted for the next phase in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Ecommerce and Package Handling Companies Leverage Berkshire Grey AI-enabled Robotic Solutions to ...
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Investor Day 2021: SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...