Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences Achieves $10.0 Million Regulatory Milestone

Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate NBI-921352 for the Treatment of Focal-Onset Seizures in Adults Anticipated in 2021

BURNABY, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its collaboration to develop treatments for epilepsy with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) achieved a regulatory milestone with the approval of a clinical trial application (CTA) in Europe, triggering an aggregate payment of $10.0 million to Xenon.

Mr. Ian Mortimer, Xenon’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “This $10 million regulatory milestone from our collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences marks a significant achievement. We look forward to Neurocrine Biosciences initiating a Phase 2 clinical trial for NBI-921352 for the treatment of focal-onset seizures in adults later this year. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences also expects to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in adolescent patients with SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy in the second half of 2021. Ultimately, our hope is that this partnership will result in new treatments to benefit the lives of people with epilepsy.”

Based on the regulatory approval of a CTA in Europe for NBI-921352 for focal-onset seizures in adults, Xenon will receive an aggregate of $10.0 million from Neurocrine Biosciences in the form of a $4.5 million payment in cash and a $5.5 million equity investment at a Xenon per share price of $19.9755, calculated as a 15% premium to Xenon’s 30-day trailing volume weighted average price.

About the Collaboration Between Xenon and Neurocrine Biosciences
Xenon has an ongoing collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences to develop treatments for epilepsy. Neurocrine Biosciences has an exclusive license to XEN901, now known as NBI-921352, a clinical stage selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor with potential in SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (SCN8A-DEE) and other forms of epilepsy. The FDA has provided feedback on an Investigational New Drug (IND) application submitted by Neurocrine Biosciences in support of a Phase 2 clinical trial in SCN8A-DEE patients. Based on this feedback, Neurocrine Biosciences anticipates initiating a Phase 2 clinical trial in adolescent patients (aged 12 years and older) with SCN8A-DEE in the second half of 2021, and the trial protocol will be amended to include younger pediatric patients (aged 2-11 years) with SCN8A-DEE as soon as the FDA has reviewed and approved additional non-clinical information. Upon FDA acceptance of a protocol amendment for NBI-921352 in pediatric patients (aged 2-11 years) with SCN8A-DEE, Xenon is eligible to receive an aggregate payment of $15.0 million in the form of 45% cash and a 55% equity investment in Xenon at a 15% premium to Xenon’s 30-day trailing volume weighted average price at that time. In parallel, Neurocrine Biosciences is advancing clinical plans to develop NBI-921352 for the treatment of focal-onset seizures in adults and expects to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in 2021.

