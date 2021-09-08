Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences Achieves $10.0 Million Regulatory Milestone

Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate NBI-921352 for the Treatment of Focal-Onset Seizures in Adults Anticipated in 2021

BURNABY, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its collaboration to develop treatments for epilepsy with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) achieved a regulatory milestone with the approval of a clinical trial application (CTA) in Europe, triggering an aggregate payment of $10.0 million to Xenon.



Mr. Ian Mortimer, Xenon’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “This $10 million regulatory milestone from our collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences marks a significant achievement. We look forward to Neurocrine Biosciences initiating a Phase 2 clinical trial for NBI-921352 for the treatment of focal-onset seizures in adults later this year. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences also expects to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in adolescent patients with SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy in the second half of 2021. Ultimately, our hope is that this partnership will result in new treatments to benefit the lives of people with epilepsy.”