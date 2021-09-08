checkAd

Coherus BioSciences Announces Upcoming Medical Conference Presentations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 14:30  |  12   |   |   

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced upcoming medical conference presentations. Toripalimab clinical data will be presented September 13 at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer and September 17 at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021. A real-world study comparing same-day and next-day administration of pegfilgrastim will be the topic of a poster presentation at the ASCO Quality Care Symposium on September 25. In addition, an oral presentation at the 54th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Retina Society on October 1 will highlight clinical data from the CHS-201 (also known as FYB201) program.

IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC)

  • Mini-oral presentation: “CHOICE-01: A Phase 3 Study of Toripalimab versus Placebo in Combination with First-Line Chemotherapy for Advanced NSCLC” (Session #MA13)
  • Professor Jie Wang, MD, PhD, National Cancer Center/National Clinical Research Center for Cancer/Cancer Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College, will present the interim results of the CHOICE-01 study detailed in the abstract published by WCLC on August 18, 2021.
  • Presentation time: September 13 at 8:10 p.m. Eastern Time

European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021

  • Mini-oral presentation: “JUPITER-06: A Randomized, Double-blind, Phase 3 Study of Toripalimab versus Placebo in Combination with First-Line Chemotherapy for Treatment Naive Advanced or Metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC)” (Abstract #1373MO)
  • Dr. Ruihua Xu, President and Professor, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center (SYSUCC), Guangzhou, will present interim results of the JUPITER-06 trial. ESMO will release the JUPITER-06 abstract at 6:05 p.m. Eastern Time on September 16.
  • Presentation time: September 17 at 12:05 p.m. Eastern Time

ASCO Quality Care Symposium

  • Poster presentation: “Real-world comparison of febrile neutropenia rates with same-day versus next-day administration of pegfilgrastim” (Abstract #299)
  • Kyle Kitchen, PharmD, Director of Pharmacy Services, Utah Cancer Specialists
  • Poster Session B: September 25 at 7 a.m. Eastern Time

The 54th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Retina Society

  • Oral presentation: “Columbus-AMD: Efficacy and Safety of FYB201, a Proposed Biosimilar to Ranibizumab, in Neovascular AMD (nAMD)”
  • Dr. Peter Kaiser, Professor of Ophthalmology, Cole Eye Institute of the Cleveland Clinic
  • Presentation Time: October 1 at 3:32 p.m. Eastern Time
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coherus BioSciences Announces Upcoming Medical Conference Presentations REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced upcoming medical conference presentations. Toripalimab clinical data will be presented September 13 at the IASLC 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Ecommerce and Package Handling Companies Leverage Berkshire Grey AI-enabled Robotic Solutions to ...
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Investor Day 2021: SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...