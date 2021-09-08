Coherus BioSciences Announces Upcoming Medical Conference Presentations
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced upcoming medical conference presentations. Toripalimab clinical
data will be presented September 13 at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer and September 17 at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021. A real-world study comparing
same-day and next-day administration of pegfilgrastim will be the topic of a poster presentation at the ASCO Quality Care Symposium on September 25. In addition, an oral presentation at the
54th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Retina Society on October 1 will highlight clinical data from the CHS-201 (also known as FYB201) program.
IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC)
- Mini-oral presentation: “CHOICE-01: A Phase 3 Study of Toripalimab versus Placebo in Combination with First-Line Chemotherapy for Advanced NSCLC” (Session #MA13)
- Professor Jie Wang, MD, PhD, National Cancer Center/National Clinical Research Center for Cancer/Cancer Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College, will present the interim results of the CHOICE-01 study detailed in the abstract published by WCLC on August 18, 2021.
- Presentation time: September 13 at 8:10 p.m. Eastern Time
European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021
- Mini-oral presentation: “JUPITER-06: A Randomized, Double-blind, Phase 3 Study of Toripalimab versus Placebo in Combination with First-Line Chemotherapy for Treatment Naive Advanced or Metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC)” (Abstract #1373MO)
- Dr. Ruihua Xu, President and Professor, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center (SYSUCC), Guangzhou, will present interim results of the JUPITER-06 trial. ESMO will release the JUPITER-06 abstract at 6:05 p.m. Eastern Time on September 16.
- Presentation time: September 17 at 12:05 p.m. Eastern Time
ASCO Quality Care Symposium
- Poster presentation: “Real-world comparison of febrile neutropenia rates with same-day versus next-day administration of pegfilgrastim” (Abstract #299)
- Kyle Kitchen, PharmD, Director of Pharmacy Services, Utah Cancer Specialists
- Poster Session B: September 25 at 7 a.m. Eastern Time
The 54th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Retina Society
- Oral presentation: “Columbus-AMD: Efficacy and Safety of FYB201, a Proposed Biosimilar to Ranibizumab, in Neovascular AMD (nAMD)”
- Dr. Peter Kaiser, Professor of Ophthalmology, Cole Eye Institute of the Cleveland Clinic
- Presentation Time: October 1 at 3:32 p.m. Eastern Time
