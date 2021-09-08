Coherus BioSciences Announces Upcoming Medical Conference Presentations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced upcoming medical conference presentations. Toripalimab clinical data will be presented September 13 at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer and September 17 at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021. A real-world study comparing same-day and next-day administration of pegfilgrastim will be the topic of a poster presentation at the ASCO Quality Care Symposium on September 25. In addition, an oral presentation at the 54th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Retina Society on October 1 will highlight clinical data from the CHS-201 (also known as FYB201) program.



IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC)