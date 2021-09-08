checkAd

MamaMancini’s to Present at Taglich Brothers 17th Annual Investment Conference

CEO Carl Wolf to Present Virtually September 13th

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that management will present at the Taglich Brothers 17th Annual Investment Conference taking place September 13-14, 2021 at the TWA Hotel in New York.

Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the conference as follows:

Taglich Brothers 17th Annual Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: 9:45 a.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2049/42732

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the Taglich Brothers 17th Annual Investment Conference, or to register for the event, please visit https://taglichbrothers.com.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 40 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MMMB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us





