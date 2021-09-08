SCYNEXIS to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX ), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in September.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: On demand presentation and 1-on-1 meetings

Date and Time: Presentation available Monday, September 13 at 7 am ET, 1-on-1 meetings September 13-15

Registration Link

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Live presentation and 1-on-1 meetings

Date and Time: Thursday, September 30 from 2:40-3:10 pm ET (Track 2)

The presentations and archived webcasts can be found on the SCYNEXIS website at: https://www.scynexis.com/news-media/events for 30 days following the event.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets), which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 1, 2021. In addition, late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (rVVC) and the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

CONTACT :

Investor Relations

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: (646) 970-4681

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations

Gloria Gasaatura

LifeSci Communications

Tel: (646) 970-4688

ggasaatura@lifescicomms.com