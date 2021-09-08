checkAd

SCYNEXIS to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in September.

Presentation details can be found below:

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
    Format: On demand presentation and 1-on-1 meetings
    Date and Time: Presentation available Monday, September 13 at 7 am ET, 1-on-1 meetings September 13-15
    Registration Link
  • Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
    Format: Live presentation and 1-on-1 meetings
    Date and Time: Thursday, September 30 from 2:40-3:10 pm ET (Track 2)

The presentations and archived webcasts can be found on the SCYNEXIS website at: https://www.scynexis.com/news-media/events for 30 days following the event.

About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets), which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 1, 2021. In addition, late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (rVVC) and the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com

CONTACT
Investor Relations
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: (646) 970-4681
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations
Gloria Gasaatura
LifeSci Communications
Tel: (646) 970-4688
ggasaatura@lifescicomms.com





