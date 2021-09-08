checkAd

Verizon prices its third $1 billion green bond

Becomes a leading corporate buyer of renewable energy in the U.S.

Adopts green bond underwriter selection criteria focusing on sustainability and diversity commitments

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) settled its third green bond offering of $1 billion on September 3, shortly after the full allocation of its second green bond toward renewable energy commitments. The net proceeds of its third green bond are expected to also be allocated entirely toward renewable energy as the company continues to enter into long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) which support the construction of solar and wind power facilities.

“In less than two years, Verizon has become one of the leading corporate buyers of renewable energy in the U.S., entering into fourteen VPPAs for nearly 1.9 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity,” said Matt Ellis, Verizon’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “These investments are consistent with our commitments in support of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, to source or generate renewable energy equivalent to 50% of our total annual electricity consumption by 2025, and to be net-zero in our operational emissions by 2035 (scope 1 and 2 emissions). Furthermore, this transaction aligns with our commitment to advancing racial and social equity in the capital markets by partnering with women- and minority-owned firms.”

Verizon has added underwriter selection criteria focused on sustainability and diversity commitments to its updated Green Financing Framework. The framework states that a financial institution will be eligible for selection as an underwriter for green financing instruments only if it meets at least one of the following criteria: [1] it has established clear and impactful commitments in support of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals and/or is a diverse-owned firm and/or [2] has a core mission of promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Based on these criteria and long-standing trusted relationships, Verizon selected three minority- and women-owned firms as lead underwriters for the launch of the green bond: Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank.

