PSYC’s Psychedelic Spotlight Nets Over 230K Page Views in August

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a leading publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that the Company’s flagship website and media platform, Psychedelic Spotlight , recorded its highest page views to-date with over 233K views in the month of August, and which the Company contends is based on data acquired from Google Analytics.

The Company attributes the continued and ongoing growth of Psychedelic Spotlight to both the steady increase in public interest surrounding medicinal psychedelics along with its production and presentation of engaging and thought-provoking industry-focused content which the Company believes is playing an integral role with helping to effectively showcase and interpret the exciting potential it perceives as present within this emerging sector.

“We launched Psychedelic Spotlight almost a year and a half ago and with just a handful of articles and an ambition to establish it as a recognized and trusted resource for an industry we saw a tremendous amount of growth potential in,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “Not only do I think it is fair to say that Psychedelic Spotlight has become a powerful voice for the medicinal psychedelics industry, but in my opinion, it has become a highly valuable platform and resource for some of the many different companies that are continuing to emerge throughout this industry each month. It’s evident to me, based on our impressive growth rate, that our content is resonating quite effectively with the growing audience across this sector. Therefore, not only do we plan to expand upon it in the months to come, but we positively intend to maximize the use of our positioning as a news and information leader within this industry to create new and exciting value-driven opportunities PSYC.”