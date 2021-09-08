Data Storage Corporation to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Data Storage Corporation’s presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, IBM Power infrastructure-as-a-service and cyber-security based solutions, today announced that Chuck Piluso, Chief Executive Officer of Data Storage Corporation, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually between September 13-15, 2021.

The webcast can be accessed here and on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.datastoragecorp.com/. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference.

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company delivers and supports a broad range of premium technology solutions focusing on IaaS, data storage protection and IT management. Clients look to Data Storage to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance security, and to meet increasing industry, state and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education and the healthcare industry by leveraging leading technologies. Through its business units, the Company provides IaaS, SaaS, DRaaS, VoIP, cyber security, data analytics, IBM Power systems and storage hardware with managed IT services. For more information, please visit http://www.DataStorageCorp.com.

