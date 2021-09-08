AzurRx BioPharma Submits an Investigational New Drug Application for Niclosamide as Treatment for Grade 1 and Grade 2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Associated Colitis

Proposed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial designed to determine safety and potential efficacy of oral and topical FW-420

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application seeking permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin a clinical trial evaluating proprietary formulations of niclosamide for Grade 1 and Grade 2 colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients receiving treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs).



The planned Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, now known as PASSPORT, is designed to determine the safety and potential efficacy of niclosamide, also known as FW-420, administered as an oral, immediate-release tablet and a topical rectal enema foam formulation. AzurRx is also currently investigating a proprietary formulation of micronized niclosamide (FW-1022) in a Phase 2 clinical trial (RESERVOIR) as a potential treatment for COVID-19-related gastrointestinal (GI) infections.

“We look forward to working with the FDA to advance the clinical development of FW-420 as a safe, effective and non-systemic treatment addressing immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis (ICI-AC), a potentially dangerous side effect of cancer treatment involving immune checkpoint inhibitors,” stated James Sapirstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of AzurRx BioPharma.

Dr. James Pennington, Chief Medical Officer of AzurRx BioPharma added, “As many as 30 percent of patients treated with checkpoint inhibitors develop diarrhea that can progress to colitis, a condition that can be debilitating and, at times, life-threatening due to the compromised heath of the patient. We believe niclosamide has the potential to be the first drug specifically for ICI-AC and, thus, could become a critical component to the treatment regimen for cancer patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors.”

Mr. Sapirstein continued, “We are also excited by the potential to initiate a second clinical program involving micronized niclosamide. With our Phase 2 RESERVOIR trial investigating FW-1022 for COVID-19 related GI infections continuing to advance, we believe that niclosamide is ideally suited for addressing a number of GI conditions that are presently underserved and in need of innovation.”