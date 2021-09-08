checkAd

Artelo Biosciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that Gregory Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13-15, 2021.

Artelo’s presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference.

The webcast of the Company’s presentation can also be accessed here and on the investor relations section of Artelo's website at https://ir.artelobio.com/ as of 7:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday, September 13, 2021.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that target lipid signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, PTSD, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven pharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, Artelo applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Investor Relations Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com





