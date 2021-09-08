Artelo Biosciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that Gregory Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13-15, 2021.



Artelo’s presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference.