Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Appoints Veteran Entertainment & Media Marketing Executive Jared Wolfson to Key Executive Leadership Roles

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 14:30   

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), a company dedicated to social media for kids, animation production services, and original entertainment for the whole family, today announced the appointment of veteran entertainment and media marketing executive Jared Wolfson to its executive ranks. Wolfson’s appointment was announced by Darren Marks, Grom’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

A winning business development executive and marketing specialist for more than 20 years, Wolfson has built and managed numerous successful franchise properties, architected and driven multi-media marketing plans and initiatives powering record sales revenues and led development, production, and operational activities for studios, amassing hundreds of half-hours of kids & family entertainment content, in various formats and mediums. 

Wolfson joins Grom’s executive team as the Chief Executive Officer for Curiosity Ink Media and Executive Vice President for Top Draw Animation. As CEO of Curiosity, a global media company that develops, acquires, and maximizes the commercial potential of intellectual properties in the Kids & Family entertainment space, Wolfson will be responsible for leading key initiatives including partnerships and deal structure, operations, finance, and driving corporate vision and culture.  For Top Draw, Grom’s award-winning, Manila-based animation studio, Wolfson will spearhead business development and partnership efforts, as well as oversee critical operating divisions. 

“Jared’s acumen as a business development executive, go-to-market specialist and brand builder will be put to good use as we bring Grom to its next level of success,” explained Marks. “His commitment to excellence will pave the way to bringing our original content strategy to life and will simultaneously enhance the profile of Top Draw Animation among global content providers which depend on us to produce premium entertainment.”  

Wolfson joins Grom from JAKKS Pacific, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world where he was Senior Vice President of Media, Marketing and Entertainment.  While at JAKKS, Wolfson’s corporate leadership role included oversight on Global Media-Marketing, Corporate Communications, Investor Relations, E-Commerce & Web Development and JAKKS’ philanthropic giving arm, JAKKS Cares. He also managed JAKKS’ Entertainment Division, Studio JP, driving the development and growth of multi-media toy and entertainment franchise opportunities for multiple proprietary brands across the company. Prior to JAKKS, Wolfson held executive roles at Skyrocket Toys, Pacific Animation Partners, The Walt Disney Company and Zag Entertainment, where he held the role of President of Franchise Development, Content Distribution & Marketing, overseeing development, production, and operational activities. 

