Worldwide Holdings Delaware Corp. Approved by OTC Markets for Listing to Publish Financial Data

Worldwide Holdings Delaware will soon become fully reporting with its stock tradable on the OTC exchange

Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Worldwide Holdings Delaware Corp. (OTC:WWDH) announces that it has been approved by OTC Markets to upload current financial data to their website for public dissemination.  The company will soon be fully reporting per SEC regulations, working to raise capital through a Regulation A stock offering as it moves into full production.

To launch production of renewable energy systems, WWDH is in discussions with several companies to produce state-of-the-art equipment covering all commercial applications, including possible contracts with African countries through aid programs.

The new management team has a roadmap developed to expand its production of Healthcare and Renewable Energy product lines with the long-term intention of sustained growth and profits.

CEO Donald MacIntyre says, “To become fully reporting with stock reductions that will increase the viability of WWDH has been our goal since taking over the company, and we’re gratified that it has succeeded.  And we’re excited to be expanding product beyond the consumer, healthcare and school markets with our current Covid-inactivating SanAir Germicidal Air Purifiers to the Renewable Energy field with developments in solar battery technology that will be attractive in markets worldwide.”

The company plans continued expansion in both markets over the coming year, and will post all news on the company’s website www.worldwideholdingsdelaware.com.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Bruce Macintyre
brucem@worldwideholdingsdelaware.com
702-294-0111





