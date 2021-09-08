H&R Block makes meaningful progress towards 1 million volunteer hours, supporting 500,000 small business owners and 500 communities in second corporate responsibility report

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today released its second annual corporate responsibility report demonstrating its commitment to supporting small businesses, increasing diversity and inclusion, and connecting communities across the country. The company is now more than halfway toward achieving its goals of helping 500 communities in all 50 states and supporting 500,000 small-business owners.



“We’re proud of the progress we made this year toward our 2025 goals of demonstrating our Purpose in both the communities in which H&R Block lives and serves and our own workplace,” said Jeff Jones, president and CEO of H&R Block. “We know our associates thrive when they can bring their authentic self to work and communities thrive when neighbors are connected and small business owners are supported.”