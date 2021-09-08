checkAd

H&R Block makes meaningful progress towards 1 million volunteer hours, supporting 500,000 small business owners and 500 communities in second corporate responsibility report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 14:30  |  12   |   |   

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today released its second annual corporate responsibility report demonstrating its commitment to supporting small businesses, increasing diversity and inclusion, and connecting communities across the country. The company is now more than halfway toward achieving its goals of helping 500 communities in all 50 states and supporting 500,000 small-business owners.

“We’re proud of the progress we made this year toward our 2025 goals of demonstrating our Purpose in both the communities in which H&R Block lives and serves and our own workplace,” said Jeff Jones, president and CEO of H&R Block. “We know our associates thrive when they can bring their authentic self to work and communities thrive when neighbors are connected and small business owners are supported.”

New Ways of Supporting Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
In addition to its existing partnerships with the Kauffman Foundation and KC Rise Fund, the company expanded its efforts to support small businesses and entrepreneurship.

  • Through a partnership with the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, Block Advisors are providing free, personalized coaching to Black-owned businesses, with a goal of increasing financial confidence and ultimately access to financial capital.
  • H&R Block worked with Brit + Co. to co-sponsor a 10-week virtual start-up school for female entrepreneuers, and provided 400 scholarships for women to attend the course for free. The scholarships prioritized women of color, women from underserved and underrepresented communities, and women in need of support to help them trailblaze.
  • H&R Block will be launching a new program aimed at helping the next generation of entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life, as an affiliate of the Kauffman Foundation FastTrac program.

Increasing Diversity and Inclusion
H&R Block continues to foster a culture of belonging and a place where all associates can cultivate connections.

  • Women and people of color hold more than 50% of the independent board seats, compared to 38.3% on average within the Fortune 500.
  • H&R Block received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) 2021 Corporate Equality Index for the second year in a row, earning a spot on their list of “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”
  • H&R Block is just one of eight companies in Kansas City and 21 in Missouri to receive a 100% on the Corporate Equality Index, which is the leading benchmarking tool for measuring U.S.-based companies’ LGBTQ-related corporate policies, practices, and benefits.
  • H&R Block reviewed its current minority-owned supplier spend and took a leadership role to increase diversity among suppliers, including a CEO pledge to sustain the improvement.
  • A Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) centered “Actions We Take Committee” was established to help address any potential systemic racism at H&R Block, through recommendations and collaboration across the enterprise. 
  • H&R Block is consistently recognized as a Forbes’ Best Employer for new grads, women, by state, and for diversity. The company was also recognized for its workplace with Great Place to Work Certification.

Connecting Communities Where H&R Block Lives and Serves

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H&R Block makes meaningful progress towards 1 million volunteer hours, supporting 500,000 small business owners and 500 communities in second corporate responsibility report KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today released its second annual corporate responsibility report demonstrating its commitment to supporting small businesses, increasing diversity and inclusion, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Ecommerce and Package Handling Companies Leverage Berkshire Grey AI-enabled Robotic Solutions to ...
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Investor Day 2021: SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...