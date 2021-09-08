checkAd

Assure Holdings Secures Agreement with Premier, a Leading Group Purchasing Organization

Agreement will expand Assure’s footprint by offering intraoperative neuromonitoring to Premier members

DENVER, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH; OTCQB: ARHHD*), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), is pleased to announce that it has received a systemwide contract with Premier Inc. (“Premier”), a market-leading group purchasing organization (“GPO”). Effective November 1, 2021, the contract will enable Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Assure’s Joint Commission accredited IONM services. Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

“We are honored to be among the very small number of IONM companies that Premier awarded preferred provider status. Our selection underscores Premier’s recognition that Assure has established a reputation for delivering high quality service and the capacity to scale and support coverage for one of the largest GPO’s in the U.S. This agreement is consistent with our strategy to build a platform that enables hospitals and medical facilities to outsource IONM services for thousands of procedures annually,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “We look forward to supporting those Premier member hospitals and providers that utilize IONM with exceptional clinical care and industry-leading client service. The Premier team has a long history of collaborating with member health systems to deliver the best possible healthcare at the most affordable price. Assure is well aligned with Premier’s mission to deliver meaningful results around cost and quality.”

Farlinger continued, “Among the many benefits of this Agreement are Premier facilitated introductions directly to hospital decision makers. In addition, by securing this contract, Assure is eligible to provide IONM services to a number of Premier affiliated hospitals that we were otherwise unable to engage.”

Farlinger concluded, “Assure’s industry-leading IONM services help make complex surgeries smarter, more consistent, more predictable and more reliable to help eradicate preventable healthcare injury and improve patient outcomes.”

