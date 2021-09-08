checkAd

ProPhase Labs Announces $6 Million Stock Repurchase Program

Garden City, NY, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified biotech and genomics company, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $6 million in ProPhase common stock.

The Company has engaged ThinkEquity to facilitate the share repurchase program. Under the new program, the Company may repurchase its common stock from time to time, over the next six months, through open market transactions (based on prevailing market prices), privately negotiated transactions, block trades, or any combination thereof, in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The number of shares to be repurchased and the timing of the repurchases, if any, will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with the Company’s working capital requirements and general business conditions. The Board will re-evaluate the program from time to time, and may authorize adjustments to its terms. The Company expects to utilize its existing funds to fund repurchases under the repurchase program.

Ted Karkus, ProPhase’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Today’s announcement of the stock repurchase program reflects the Board of Directors’ confidence in both our current business momentum and the future opportunities before us.”

“We expect strong revenue growth and cash flows for our ProPhase Diagnostic subsidiary in the fourth quarter of 2021 and beyond as a result of the new Delta variant and an anticipated surge in COVID-19 testing, in part due to an increasing number of municipalities requiring their employees to undergo regular testing in the absence of vaccination as well as the reopening of schools across the country that require testing.”

“In addition, the integration of recently acquired Nebula Genomics into our ProPhase Precision Medicine division is proceeding as planned. As previously discussed, we believe that the Nebula Acquisition will be transformative to our business model, as we are convinced that personalized medicine is the future of medicine, providing patients and caregivers the most informed treatments and improved outcomes by optimizing personalized care.”

