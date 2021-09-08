Lifequest Subsidiary, Biopipe, Receives Order to Install a 5m3/Day Sewage Wastewater Treatment Plant at a Well-Known Global Wine & Spirits Company’s Bottling Plant

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NEW JERSEY, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC) subsidiary, Biopipe Global has developed the world’s only highly scalable onsite sludge and chemical free sewage wastewater treatment technology. This plant with capacity of 5m3/day (1,320 gallons per day) is being installed at a recently upgraded facility of a wine and spirits maker with a portfolio of highly desirable global luxury brands.



Tanmay Pawale, the Chief Operating Officer of Biopipe, said, “We are pleased to get this order for one of the finest makers of wine and spirits in the world. The plant has already been delivered to the site but some site-specific work remains to be done. We are on target to commission this plant by the end of this month. Once we have successfully demonstrated Biopipe’s treatment efficiencies, the client is expected to install our sewage treatment plant at three additional bottling plants. This plant for a global brand will help us to showcase Biopipe’s capabilities in the commercial sector. Covid-19 has severely impacted our business in India but we are optimistic that our key initiatives will begin to produce results in the near future.”