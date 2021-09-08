checkAd

Small Pharma to Headline the 2021 DMT Conference A Molecular Masterclass

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 14:32  |  63   |   |   

Small Pharma’s Peter Rands, CEO, and Carol Routledge, CMSO, to address virtual conference exploring the potential of DMT on September 9 and 10, 2021

LONDON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, announces that it will headline Microdose’s virtual 2021 DMT Conference as one of the event’s lead sponsors.

The conference, taking place on September 9 and 10, will bring together some of the world’s leading industry figures exploring the potential of N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) at the intersection of drug development and safety, clinical care and applications, law and regulation, business and markets, science and research as well as history and culture. Peter Rands, Small Pharma’s CEO, will deliver a keynote on Psychedelic Ethics: Patents, Patients and DMT at 11.00 ET on September 10, while Carol Routledge, Small Pharma’s Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, will speak on a panel discussion titled ‘DMT Drug Development and Safety’ at 16.00 ET on September 9.

Small Pharma's lead candidate SPL026 is currently in a Phase I/IIa randomized-controlled clinical trial for Major Depressive Disorder in the UK. Topline data readout of the Phase IIa proof of concept data is anticipated in H1 2022.

Peter Rands, CEO, Small Pharma, said: “With millions of people around the world suffering from depression, an alternative approach to mental health care is much needed. We all need to be open minded to different types of new treatments, such as DMT-assisted psychotherapy.

“As a short-acting psychedelic, DMT has unique properties that lend themselves to clinical use – and we believe that, when combined with psychotherapy, it has the potential to be an effective treatment for depressive disorders. Our clinical trial – the first of its kind – is helping us explore this potential with evidence-based research.

“We’re delighted to be the lead sponsor at Microdose’s 2021 DMT Conference and to speak alongside other exciting, innovative companies so that we can collectively champion the potential of psychedelic-assisted therapies.”

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialised in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on its lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Small Pharma to Headline the 2021 DMT Conference A Molecular Masterclass Small Pharma’s Peter Rands, CEO, and Carol Routledge, CMSO, to address virtual conference exploring the potential of DMT on September 9 and 10, 2021LONDON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the “Company” or “Small …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Ecommerce and Package Handling Companies Leverage Berkshire Grey AI-enabled Robotic Solutions to ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
Del Taco Group Expands Florida Development Agreement After Successful First Opening
Investor Day 2021: SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...