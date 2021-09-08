LONDON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the “ Company ” or “ Small Pharma ”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, announces that it will headline Microdose’s virtual 2021 DMT Conference as one of the event’s lead sponsors.

The conference, taking place on September 9 and 10, will bring together some of the world’s leading industry figures exploring the potential of N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) at the intersection of drug development and safety, clinical care and applications, law and regulation, business and markets, science and research as well as history and culture. Peter Rands, Small Pharma’s CEO, will deliver a keynote on Psychedelic Ethics: Patents, Patients and DMT at 11.00 ET on September 10, while Carol Routledge, Small Pharma’s Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, will speak on a panel discussion titled ‘DMT Drug Development and Safety’ at 16.00 ET on September 9.

Small Pharma's lead candidate SPL026 is currently in a Phase I/IIa randomized-controlled clinical trial for Major Depressive Disorder in the UK. Topline data readout of the Phase IIa proof of concept data is anticipated in H1 2022.

Peter Rands, CEO, Small Pharma, said: “With millions of people around the world suffering from depression, an alternative approach to mental health care is much needed. We all need to be open minded to different types of new treatments, such as DMT-assisted psychotherapy.

“As a short-acting psychedelic, DMT has unique properties that lend themselves to clinical use – and we believe that, when combined with psychotherapy, it has the potential to be an effective treatment for depressive disorders. Our clinical trial – the first of its kind – is helping us explore this potential with evidence-based research.

“We’re delighted to be the lead sponsor at Microdose’s 2021 DMT Conference and to speak alongside other exciting, innovative companies so that we can collectively champion the potential of psychedelic-assisted therapies.”

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialised in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on its lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.