Winners of the Dolby Institute x Ghetto Film School Filmmaker Challenge Finish the Script 2021 Announced

Competition spotlights emerging filmmakers with diverse voices

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences and award-winning nonprofit Ghetto Film School (GFS) today announced the winners of the Dolby Institute x Ghetto Film School Filmmaker Challenge: Finish the Script 2021. The competition challenged GFS alumni ages 18—35 to create an original short film proposal in response to a creative prompt from award-winning filmmaker Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting, Raya and the Last Dragon). This year’s winners include filmmakers representing four different projects Alejandra Araujo, Eleanor Cho, Christian Osagiede, and Antonio Salume and Amy B. Tiong. The winning projects will each receive a $25,000 grant to fund the production costs of their short films, as well as mentorship throughout the production process from Estrada. In addition, a Dolby team will be available to provide inspiration and guidance to the winners on how to best use the ultravivid color of Dolby Vision and the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos to complete their projects. The winning films are currently expected to be showcased at an exclusive live premiere event in Los Angeles in 2022 and distributed on Dolby and GFS digital platforms to a global audience.

Ghetto Film School’s access to top-tier talent and Dolby’s premiere audiovisual technologies have led the two organizations to an advantageous partnership, pairing diverse storytellers with the industry’s leading innovative technologies to develop impactful stories through motion pictures. Since their original collaboration in 2014, GFS and Dolby have helped bolster the careers of over 8,000 emerging filmmakers annually across the United States. Under this initiative, they’ve successfully upheld their mission to support underrepresented voices, advance the creative industry, and promote an inclusive culture through various programs such as the Finish The Script challenge and the EMERGE! Filmmaking Lab.

“As a previous recipient of the Dolby Institute Fellowship and frequent collaborator with the Ghetto Film School, I am ecstatic to mentor the winning filmmakers of this competition, which intends to create a more equitable future in film by supporting the voices of emerging filmmakers,” said Director Carlos López Estrada.

“It’s inspiring to continue our eight-year partnership with Dolby, where we have provided opportunities to thousands of young visionaries. Through this program, we have created a vessel for innovative storytellers to kickstart their careers as well as gain the necessary knowledge and competitive skillset to succeed in today’s entertainment industry,” said Sharese Bullock Bailey, Chief Strategy and Partnerships Officer and Principal of SCOPE, the consulting arm of GFS.

