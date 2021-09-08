Global Water Resources to Present at the Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference, September 14, 2021

Global Water Resource’s CEO, Ron Fleming, is scheduled to present in one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day. He will be joined by the company’s SVP and CFO, Mike Liebman, and chief strategy officer, Chris Krygier.

PHOENIX, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has been invited to present at the Janney Water Utilities Conference being held virtually on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Management will discuss the company’s growth strategy, which includes expanding service areas through organic growth in connections as well as acquisition of other utilities. Over the last year, the company has agreed to acquire six utilities in Arizona, and plans to make additional acquisitions this year.

Submit your registration request by clicking here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Global Water Resources, please contact your Janney representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 16 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM includes additional smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.