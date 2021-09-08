checkAd

Brickell Biotech to Participate at Upcoming September Conferences

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of dermatologic, autoimmune and other debilitating diseases, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual investment conferences, including the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 13 – 15, and the Lake Street Partners 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, taking place September 14 – 15.

Conference Details

Conference: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Presenter: Robert Brown, Brickell’s Chief Executive Officer
Presentation Date and Time: The presentation will be available starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 13th
Webcast: Click here for webcast link
Meetings: Management will be available for virtual 1-on-1 meetings on September 13th, 14th, and 15th. If you are interested in scheduling a 1-on-1, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.
   
Conference: Lake Street Capital Partners 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference
Meetings: Management will be available for virtual 1-on-1 meetings on September 14th and 15th. If you are interested in scheduling a 1-on-1, please contact your Lake Street Capital representative.
Note: Please note that a presentation is not being provided as part of this event.

About Brickell

Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of dermatologic, autoimmune and other debilitating diseases. Brickell’s pipeline combines a potential best-in-class, late clinical-stage program for hyperhidrosis with a novel, cutting-edge platform and development stage candidates with broad potential in autoimmune and neuroinflammatory disorders. Brickell’s executive management team and board of directors bring extensive experience in product development and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at large global pharmaceutical companies and biotechs that have developed and/or launched successful products, including several that were first-in-class and/or achieved iconic status, such as Cialis, Taltz, Gemzar, Prozac, Cymbalta and Juvederm. Brickell’s strategy is to leverage this experience to in-license, acquire, develop and commercialize innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical products that Brickell believes can meaningfully benefit patients who are suffering from chronic debilitating diseases that are underserved by available therapies. For more information, visit https://www.brickellbio.com.

Brickell Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
(617) 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com





