Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)

– Bylvay now approved in U.S., EU and UK as first drug treatment for patients with PFIC

– Only once-daily drug indicated to treat all forms of PFIC –

– MHRA decision based on data from the largest Phase 3 PFIC trial to date –

BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted marketing authorization for Bylvay (odevixibat) for the treatment of all types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). Bylvay is a potent, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi), administered as a once-daily capsule or opened and sprinkled onto soft foods and which does not require refrigeration.The MHRA authorization follows the European Commission (EC) authorization of Bylvay in July 2021.

“The approval of Bylvay gives parents tremendous hope as the first drug treatment specifically for PFIC to be deemed safe and effective,” said Alison Taylor, Chief Executive of Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF). “The suffering and quality of life for children with PFIC is terrible, which is why we are so glad that Bylvay now has broad approval across Europe, and we are optimistic that it will be made available to patients in the UK.”

The MHRA authorization was based on data from PEDFIC 1 and PEDFIC 2, the largest, global, Phase 3 trials ever conducted in PFIC. In PEDFIC 1, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, Bylvay met both its pruritus (p=0.004) and serum bile acid (p=0.003) primary endpoints and was well tolerated with low incidence of drug-related diarrhea/frequent bowel movements (9.5% of treated patients vs. 5.0% of placebo patients). PEDFIC 2, a long-term, open-label Phase 3 extension study, affirmed Bylvay delivered sustained reductions in serum bile acid as well as improvements in pruritus assessments, growth and markers of liver function in patients treated up to 48 weeks in an interim analysis. Across both studies, Bylvay was well tolerated with diarrhea/frequent stools being the most common treatment-related gastrointestinal adverse events. There were no serious treatment-related adverse events reported in any clinical study with Bylvay.

