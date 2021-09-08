checkAd

Daxor Corporation To Present Compelling New Data and Clinical Trials Utilizing the BVA-100 Blood Test at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting 2021

Oak Ridge, TN, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, , today announced it will exhibit at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2021 – which brings together the world’s leading experts in heart failure from September 10-13, 2021. This year’s ASM provides a hybrid format; in-person at the Gaylord Rockies in Denver, Colorado or live virtually across the globe.

“This is the strongest HFSA program in Daxor’s history. We are excited to feature new trials as well as outcome data with clinical partners from leading institutions,” stated Jonathan Feldschuh, Chief Scientific Officer of Daxor Corporation. New data highlighting the applicability of blood volume analysis (BVA) titled, “Value of Blood Volume Analysis in Patients with Left Ventricular Assist Devices” (Poster #059), “Volume-Guided Venous To Venous Ultrafiltration in Hospitalized Heart Failure Patients” (Poster #089), and “The Phenotype of Polycythemia and Hypervolemia in Hospitalized Heart Failure Patients” (Poster #117) will be featured on-line and in the e-Poster Hall.

“The HFSA’s Annual Scientific Meeting is the premier event that gathers the best scientific minds focused on the latest heart failure science, research and patient management,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation. “We are looking forward to sharing with leaders two landmark research studies featured in Clinical Trial Row underway including a National Institute of Health (NIH) funded randomized multicenter control trial with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs applying BVA-100 guided care to improve hospitalized heart failure outcomes, a patient population of over 1 million domestically. Equally important is an outpatient prospective randomized trial for heart failure management featuring next generation technology developed through contracts awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense and funded by the Center for Advancing Point of Care Technologies (CAPCaT)/NIH, also measuring the benefit of the BVA-100 test for improving ambulatory heart failure patient care, a population that numbers more than 6 million in the U.S. alone.”

The company will be exhibiting at Booth 109.

Register for the event here: https://hfsa.org/annualscientificmeeting/registration.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Bret Shapiro
Sr. Managing Partner, CORE IR
516-222-2560
brets@coreir.com





