Minerva Neurosciences Announces Appointment of Dr. Ramana Kuchibhatla as Senior Vice President and Head of Research & Development

Dr. Jay Saoud, Head of Research & Development, to retire from his current role and transition to an advisory role in which he will continue to support the preparation and planned submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) for Minerva’s lead program, roluperidone

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced Dr. Jay Saoud’s retirement and transition to an advisory role and Dr. Ramana Kuchibhatla’s appointment as Senior Vice President and Head of Research & Development, both effective September 16, 2021. Dr. Kuchibhatla will report directly to Dr. Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Minerva.

“I would like to thank Jay for the invaluable skill and leadership which have enabled Minerva to take roluperidone from early stage clinical development through phase 3 and towards preparation for a potential NDA submission,” said Dr. Luthringer. “I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role.”

“I am excited to welcome Ramana to the Minerva leadership team,” added Dr. Luthringer. “He is a key addition to our team as we continue to develop roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia. His track record in leading the development of CNS drugs that address unmet needs, combined with his impressive IND to NDA experience, will strongly support our forthcoming interactions with the FDA.”

“I have been impressed by the clinical data package that the team at Minerva has compiled to support the NDA for roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in schizophrenia, an indication for which there are currently no approved treatment options in the US,” said Dr. Kuchibhatla. “I look forward to finalizing the preparation of the NDA and interacting with the FDA in the coming months. I believe roluperidone has the potential to address a significant unmet need in the treatment of schizophrenia.”

Dr. Kuchibhatla brings to Minerva more than 35 years of drug development, regulatory, biostatistical and operations leadership experience in the life sciences and biotech industries. He joins Minerva from PRA Health Sciences Inc, a subsidiary of ICON, where he served as Executive Director of Global Drug Development. Prior to PRA, Dr. Kuchibhatla was Senior Vice President, Clinical Development & Biostatistics at Melior Pharmaceuticals Inc.  He previously founded QED Pharmaceutical Services, a contract research organization specializing in clinical and data services, and served as Senior Director of Clinical R&D at Targacept Inc, a company specializing in the development of drugs for neuropsychiatric indications. He has held several posts of increasing responsibility within the neurology and psychiatry group at GlaxoSmithKline Inc, where he was involved in the filing of NDAs for Zyban & Lamictal.

