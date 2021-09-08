Applied UV Continues Global Expansion with Airocide(R) Installations in Vietnam

Son Tay Hospital and the National Institute of Food Control to install Airocide® technology to protect patients, visitors and staffMOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), …

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that its Vietnam distributor will be installing Airocide® units in Son Tay Hospital in Hanoi, and in the National Institute of Food Control, a leader in the field of testing, inspection, and certification of food products, to help create safer and cleaner environments for patients, visitors and staff. Applied UV continues to enhance its distributor relationships throughout Southeast Asia to meet the demand for its air and surface infection control products.

With the resumption of elective procedures and the ongoing fight against COVID-19, Son Tay Hospital is installing Airocide® systems to control airborne diseases and protect critical areas within the facility. The installation of the Airocide GCS series units at the hospital demonstrates the commitment of Vietnam's medical community to seek out and provide the best in air purification and sanitizing technology by which to protect their employees and patients.

"Our strategy to significantly grow our international commercial distribution capabilities and enter new markets is accelerating," said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV. "Our Vietnam distributor, along with our other Southeast Asia distributors, have been excellent partners to commercialize our innovative and clinically proven portfolio of infection control products. Hospitals are increasingly recognizing the benefits of installing Airocide systems in communal spaces, such as in patient and waiting rooms, corridors and break areas to interrupt the transmission of airborne infectious agents and destroy those microbes in a matter of seconds."

Airocide® utilizes NASA optimized photocatalytic oxidation ("PCO") technology wherein air and any contaminants are drawn from the room into the Airocide® unit and channeled into the reaction chamber. UVC activates the proprietary photocatalyst embedded in the reaction chamber, beginning the photocatalytic process. In the reaction chamber, hydroxyl radicals and super-oxide ions are generated and oxidize every organic molecule that comes in contact. The reaction bed is designed to allow the surface-bound radicals nearly three hundred and sixty degrees of exposure for maximum likelihood of collisions with pathogens and other organic material. Millions of hydroxyl radicals converge, combining with the carbon atoms in pathogens (airborne bacteria, mold, fungi, mycotoxins, viruses, allergens) and VOCs, converting the organic material into a harmless vapor and clean, clear air.