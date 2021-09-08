Jupiter Wellness Announces Multi-Year Extension of Endorsement Agreement with Pro Golfer Ernie Els

Pro Golf Hall of Fame Legend Extends Endorsement of CaniSun Suncare ProductsJUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a developer of enhanced skin care therapeutics, sunscreens and treatments focused on the …

Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will extend its agreement with renowned golfer Ernie Els, who will act as a brand ambassador of the Company's unique, one-of-a-kind Suncare products. The campaign is seen as CaniSun partnering with one of the best and well-liked athletes in the sport of golf. The campaign focuses on providing premium suncare protection for everyone from elite athletes like Ernie Els to the everyday weekend warrior.

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness , Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) , a developer of enhanced skin care therapeutics, sunscreens and treatments focused on the endocannabinoid system, today announced a multi-year extension of its endorsement agreement with PGA Golf Legend Ernie Els. Els, known as “The Big Easy,” will help promote the Company's patent pending CaniSun Suncare Product Line for two additional years. The CaniSun product line offers the highest quality suncare products infused with CBD.

"We could not have asked for a more perfect fit in terms of finding a partner than Ernie Els to support our suncare line," said Jupiter Wellness CEO Brian John. "Ernie Els is a household name that is synonymous with achievement and excellence. Ernie Els is a dynamic athlete, capturing the support and admiration of fans worldwide. We are both honored and humbled that Ernie chose to re-up his support of our products, and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship."

"Because I spend so much time in the sun, I always hit the golf course with CaniSun. I'm constantly looking for the most effective products, and CaniSun consistently works well for me, so it's my first choice," Els stated. "I've been using CaniSun sunscreen and I love the product. This is an easy endorsement for someone who is in the sun as much as I am. Extending the relationship made sense."

The Els name also has a global reach beyond golf. Els has business ventures and charitable work through multiple organizations including The Els for Autism Foundation and The Ernie Els & Fancourt Foundation of South Africa, which provides educational and golfing opportunities to underprivileged youth. Els' ventures define the quality of his legacy and reputation. He's a former World No. 1 and has 73 professional career victories to his name, with four Major Championships and two World Golf Championships. His success has earned him numerous awards and achievements. He has received numerous awards for charitable endeavors, including being named one of the Top Five Most Positive Athletes in the World by the United Nations NGO Voting Academy and receiving the Heisman Humanitarian Award 2017 in recognition of his work in autism.