checkAd

Jupiter Wellness Announces Multi-Year Extension of Endorsement Agreement with Pro Golfer Ernie Els

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021, 14:30  |  46   |   |   

Pro Golf Hall of Fame Legend Extends Endorsement of CaniSun Suncare ProductsJUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a developer of enhanced skin care therapeutics, sunscreens and treatments focused on the …

Pro Golf Hall of Fame Legend Extends Endorsement of CaniSun Suncare Products

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a developer of enhanced skin care therapeutics, sunscreens and treatments focused on the endocannabinoid system, today announced a multi-year extension of its endorsement agreement with PGA Golf Legend Ernie Els. Els, known as “The Big Easy,” will help promote the Company's patent pending CaniSun Suncare Product Line for two additional years. The CaniSun product line offers the highest quality suncare products infused with CBD.

Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will extend its agreement with renowned golfer Ernie Els, who will act as a brand ambassador of the Company's unique, one-of-a-kind Suncare products. The campaign is seen as CaniSun partnering with one of the best and well-liked athletes in the sport of golf. The campaign focuses on providing premium suncare protection for everyone from elite athletes like Ernie Els to the everyday weekend warrior.

"We could not have asked for a more perfect fit in terms of finding a partner than Ernie Els to support our suncare line," said Jupiter Wellness CEO Brian John. "Ernie Els is a household name that is synonymous with achievement and excellence. Ernie Els is a dynamic athlete, capturing the support and admiration of fans worldwide. We are both honored and humbled that Ernie chose to re-up his support of our products, and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship."

"Because I spend so much time in the sun, I always hit the golf course with CaniSun. I'm constantly looking for the most effective products, and CaniSun consistently works well for me, so it's my first choice," Els stated. "I've been using CaniSun sunscreen and I love the product. This is an easy endorsement for someone who is in the sun as much as I am. Extending the relationship made sense."

The Els name also has a global reach beyond golf. Els has business ventures and charitable work through multiple organizations including The Els for Autism Foundation and The Ernie Els & Fancourt Foundation of South Africa, which provides educational and golfing opportunities to underprivileged youth. Els' ventures define the quality of his legacy and reputation. He's a former World No. 1 and has 73 professional career victories to his name, with four Major Championships and two World Golf Championships. His success has earned him numerous awards and achievements. He has received numerous awards for charitable endeavors, including being named one of the Top Five Most Positive Athletes in the World by the United Nations NGO Voting Academy and receiving the Heisman Humanitarian Award 2017 in recognition of his work in autism.

Seite 1 von 3
Jupiter Wellness Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jupiter Wellness Announces Multi-Year Extension of Endorsement Agreement with Pro Golfer Ernie Els Pro Golf Hall of Fame Legend Extends Endorsement of CaniSun Suncare ProductsJUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a developer of enhanced skin care therapeutics, sunscreens and treatments focused on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Smart Announces Support of Auto IRA/Plan Legislation, Shares Smart Survey Results of Over 800 Small ...
Noram Appoints Adam Falkoff, President of The Association for Rare Earth, to its Board of Directors
Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre ...
Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD ...
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Genetic Seed Operations Division Is Experiencing High Demand For Seeds
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 ...
Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American ...
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21Jupiter Wellness Submitted a Pre-IND Meeting Request with the US FDA for its Proposed Clinical Program of JW-100 as a Treatment for Mild to Moderate Eczema
Accesswire | Analysen
16.08.21Jupiter Wellness Applies for IND number from the US Food and Drug Administration
Accesswire | Analysen