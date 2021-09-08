Universal Copper Announces Poplar Mineral Resource Estimate

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV)(Frankfurt:3TA1) is pleased to announce its maiden National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant Mineral Resource Estimate …

The MRE incorporates over 38,854 metres of diamond drilling in 133 holes, outlining an indicated resource and an inferred resource at a 0.20% copper cut-off. Highlights include:

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV)(Frankfurt:3TA1) is pleased to announce its maiden National Instrument 43-101 ( "NI 43-101" ) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the Company's flagship Poplar Copper project ("the Poplar ") located southwest of Houston, B.C.

An undiluted indicated mineral resource of 152.3 million tonnes grading 0.32% copper, 0.009 % molybdenum, 0.09 g/t gold and 2.58 g/t silver.

An undiluted inferred mineral resource of 139.3 million tonnes grading 0.29 % copper, 0.005 % molybdenum, 0.07 g/t gold and 4.95 g/t silver.

"We are very pleased with the mineral resource estimate for Poplar," commented Universal Copper CEO Clive Massey, "especially given our modest 2018 and 2019 drill programs managed to increase the indicated tonnage from 131 million tonnes at 0.31% copper to 152.3 million tonnes at 0.32% copper."

"Our fully permitted and funded upcoming drill program will focus on firming up more of the inferred resource to indicated resource and testing strike extensions and depth to further increase the resource, concentrating on the higher grade portions of the deposit," he concluded.

The resource estimate was completed by independent mining engineer James Ashton of Reno, Nevada with an effective date of July 1, 2021, and complies with National Instrument 43-101 and guidelines developed in 2014 by the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ("CIM"). In accordance with NI 43-101, a Technical Report supporting the MRE has been filed on SEDAR.

Mineral Resource Estimate Methodology

Universal Copper cautions investors Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.

The CIM definitions (2014) were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ‎and there has been insufficient exploration to define these inferred Mineral Resources as an ‎indicated Mineral Resource. It is probable that further exploration drilling will result in upgrading them to an ‎indicated or measured Mineral Resource category.